Wood lends a hand in France

Consultancy Wood has been appointed lender’s technical advisor by KfW IPEX-Bank for a 105MW portfolio of eight wind farms under development by Neoen in France.

The projects include Auxois Sud in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, Vallée aux Grillons and Pays-Chaumontais in Grand-Est, and Champs d’Amour and Chassepain in Centre-Val-de-Loire.

Related Stories Wood puts Texas wind to the test

19 Feb 2018

TCI laments Hampshire refusal

27 Jun 2014 Wood will provide due diligence, including reviewing and mitigating technical and commercial risks related to noise and power performance assessment issues.

The consultancy will then monitor construction and operations.

Seven of the projects have reached financial close, with the final one expected to do so later this year, Wood said.

Finance will be in several tranches, it added.

Wood specialist technical solutions business chief executive Bob MacDonald said: “Wood has a longstanding relationship with both KfW IPEX-Bank and Neoen providing engineering and technical advisory services to their wind farm projects.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership on their impressive portfolio bringing added value through our clean energy capability and extensive experience in France.”

KfW IPEX-Bank vice president Michael Brandes said: “We are pleased to have Wood as lender’s technical advisor on this portfolio.

“The clean energy team has a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, especially in France. We look forward to working with Wood in the future as we continue to build our portfolio of wind projects.”

Image: Pexels