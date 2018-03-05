Boffins spotlight green finance

A group of universities, including Oxford and Cambridge in the UK and Yale in the US, has set up a global organisation dedicated to research on sustainable finance and investment.

The Global Research Alliance for Sustainable Finance and Investment (GRASFI) has 18 members and has launched a website today.

GRASFI aims to accelerate and promote academic research on sustainable finance and investment.

It will hold an inaugural conference at the European Centre for Corporate Engagement at Maastricht University in the Netherlands on 5 and 6 September.

A call for papers has been issued for the conference, with a 30 April deadline for submissions.

Other university members include Berkeley, Columbia, Hamburg, London School of Economics and Political Science, Imperial College London, Stanford, UCL, Toronto, Zurich, Tsinghua, Stockholm School of Economics, Otago, Central University of Finance and Economics and Frankfurt School of Finance and Management.

Image: Pixabay