Orsted bio boost breaks ground
Work starts to increase efficiency of Herning planting Denmark
Orsted has started work on improving the efficiency of the Herning heat and power bio plant in Denmark.
The Drk200m (€27m) investment will reduce consumption of wood chips and pellets by about 20%, while output of heat and power remains the same, the company said.
Related Stories
Work will include a new flue gas condensation unit that will use residual heat in the flue to make the plant more efficient.
A new building will be built to house the new machinery, with the job expected to be completed during the third quarter of next year.
Orsted has also signed a 15-year agreement with Eniig Varme, Energi Ikast Varme and Sunds Vand og Varme to provide district heating from Herning.
The plant was opened in 1982 as a coal-fired power station, before being converted to natural gas in 2000, and, since 2009, has run on biomass.
It has power capacity of 88MW and 171MJ/s of heat, Orsted said.
Orsted chief executive of bioenergy and thermal power Thomas Dalsgaard said: “It's already a green power station running on sustainable biomass, and now we'll be able to reduce the fuel consumption significantly, thus ensuring that the power station is a competitive alternative to fossil fuels.”
Image: Herning plant (Orsted)