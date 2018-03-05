Navantia dispatches EA1 jackets

Spanish shipyard Navantia has loaded out the first of 42 jackets it is producing for ScottishPower Renewables 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The first four 850-tonne jackets were loaded out of the Spaniard's yard in Fene, Galicia, on Monday, the company said.

26 Jul 2016 Navantia is producing the jackets and 126 pin piles for the project with its project partner Windar Renovables.

The units will be taken to the project's marshalling point at Vlissingen's BOW terminal ahead of installation, Navantia said.

“The Fene yard has already become a benchmark in offshore wind construction ... further diversification into offshore wind is part of our strategic plan from 2018-2022,” said Navantia president Esteban Garcia Vilasanchez.

Navantia is also constructing the offshore substation and its jacket foundation for the EA1 project at its yard in Puerto Real in Cadiz, which will be loaded out in June this year.

Image: Navantia