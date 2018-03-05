Engie takes shine to US PV

Engie North America is to acquire US solar developer SoCore Energy, which has 150MW of projects operating or under construction.

SoCore Energy also has a further 170MW of projects at late-stage development, as well as plans for plants including battery storage.

Engie will also retain SoCore’s 70 personnel and Chicago-based headquarters.

Engie North America president and chief executive Frank Demaille said: “By adding more solar energy to our other retail, wind, and biomass offerings in the US, we can meet customers’ renewable energy procurement goals much more comprehensively than before.”

SoCore Energy chief executive and president Rob Scheuermann said: “Solar development firmly aligns with the strategic direction of Engie, and the combination of our talents will enable accelerated growth in the business, as well as more solutions for customers, including solar-with-storage options.”

