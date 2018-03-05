Greenlink seeks survey squad 

Element Power is seeking surveyors for the route of the proposed 500MW Greenlink interconnector between the UK and Ireland.

The tender calls for geophysical, geotechnical and environmental surveys along the 170km route between Great Island off County Wexford to the UK at Pembroke Dock in Wales.

The work would be carried out over 18 months along a 500-metre corridor along the route and also include an unexploded ordnance survey and benthic investigations.

Up to five applicants will be prequalified, according to the tender documents.

Interested parties have until midday on 30 March to apply, with invitations to selected candidates to be sent out by 9 April.

In October last year, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, the Irish energy regulator, instructed the country's transmission system operator EirGrid to start processing grid applications for projects, such as Greenlink, which have EU Project of Common Interest status.

Image: EirGrid