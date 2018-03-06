Dunkirk dance for offshore trio

Vattenfall, WPD and Caisse des Depots have confirmed a joint bid to develop the up to 750MW Dunkirk Round 3 wind farm off northern France.

The partners say they have been cooperating on an offer for the zone since 2016. Their project will be called Eliade.

The developers are currently in talks with local companies, environmental associations and fishermen on the details of the project.“The constellation of Vattenfall, Caisse des Depots and WPD has already proved itself in the past. We have successfully implemented various projects like Sandbank or Butendiek together,” WPD Offshore Managing Director France Vincent Balès said.

A total of ten potential bidders were pre-qualified for a so-called competitive dialogue to pin down the bidding criteria for the project.

The final catalogue is set to be published in the near future. The winner will likely be known in the second half of this year.

