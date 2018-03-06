Articles Filter

Siemens Gamesa Polish service

Contracts secured with Innogy for four wind farms totalling 120MW

Siemens Gamesa Polish service image 06/03/2018

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is to service four wind farms for Innogy totalling 120MW in Poland.

Four contracts cover customised service agreements and include remote diagnostics for a total of 55 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

Two projects are located in the Podlaskie region in north-east Poland.

The 41MW Suwalki wind farm was commissioned in 2009 and consists of 18 SWT-2.3-93 machines on hub heights of 103 metres, while the 30MW Taciewo project features 15 G90-2.0MW turbines.

The other two wind farms are in the north-west of the country. They are the 14MW Krzecin facility comprising seven G90 2MW units and the 34.5MW Tychowo plant with 15 SWT-2.3-93 turbines. 

Siemens Gamesa service chief executive Mark Albenze said: “We are proud that Innogy has selected us as the service provider for these four projects.” 

