Siemens Gamesa Polish service
Contracts secured with Innogy for four wind farms totalling 120MW
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is to service four wind farms for Innogy totalling 120MW in Poland.
Four contracts cover customised service agreements and include remote diagnostics for a total of 55 Siemens Gamesa turbines.
Two projects are located in the Podlaskie region in north-east Poland.
The 41MW Suwalki wind farm was commissioned in 2009 and consists of 18 SWT-2.3-93 machines on hub heights of 103 metres, while the 30MW Taciewo project features 15 G90-2.0MW turbines.
The other two wind farms are in the north-west of the country. They are the 14MW Krzecin facility comprising seven G90 2MW units and the 34.5MW Tychowo plant with 15 SWT-2.3-93 turbines.
Siemens Gamesa service chief executive Mark Albenze said: “We are proud that Innogy has selected us as the service provider for these four projects.”
Image: Siemens Gamesa