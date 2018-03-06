Statkraft charges into UK storage

Statkraft has signed its first so called trading optimisation agreement for a grid-scale UK battery storage project.

Under a three-year deal, the Norwegian outfit will provide trading services and access to the Firm Frequency Response market for Grid Battery Storage Limited’s 6MW scheme in Dorking, Surrey.

“Statkraft is committed to being the leading partner for clients seeking to maximise returns from storage and flexible generation projects,” said Statkraft senior vice president for market access and continental assets Pieter Schipper.

“We accomplish this by leveraging our trading teams’ expertise in managing renewables generation in short term energy markets, and our advanced asset optimisation and algorithmic trading capabilities.”

Image: Battery storage (Leclanche)