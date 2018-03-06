Statoil heads offshore in Poland

Statoil is teaming up with Polish energy company Polenergia to develop offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea with capacity totalling 1.2GW.

An agreement has been signed between the two companies that will see Statoil take 50% interests in the Baltyk 2 and Baltyk 3 projects.

26 Apr 2017 An option has also been granted for Statoil to take a 50% stake in Baltyk 1, Polenergia said.

The deals require consent from the president of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection in Poland.

Polenergia management board director of works Jacek Glowacki said: “The prospect of entry of such a stable professional investor proves that the decision already taken in 2010 to get into the offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea was the right one.

“A combination of strength and experience of Polenergia and Statoil group guarantees the implementation of the project that opens a new chapter in the history of Polish renewable energy.”

Polenergia said that geological surveys of the seabed and soil conditions are currently underway for the projects, while a lidar wind measurement campaign started in January last year.

The company is aiming to generate first power from Baltyk 2 in 2025 and Baltyk 3 in 2027.

Hardware in excess of 10MW is being targeted for the projects, it added.

