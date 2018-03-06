Modern backing in SE Asia

Articles Filter

Thai outfit providing support to two green projects totalling 290MW

Modern Energy Management (MEM) is to provide development support for two renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 290MW in the Philippines and Thailand.  

The Thai outfit will offer technical and commercial advice on a 150MW hybrid wind and solar facility in the Philippines, and deliver early stage development advice on a 140MW wind farm in its home country.

In the Philippines, MEM will be owner’s representative to advise on optimising site layout to maximise the energy yield and financial performance, while minimising environmental impacts.

The company will also monitor and manage the solar and wind measurements, as well as work on securing contracts with energy suppliers and construction contractors.

On the Thai project, MEM will support the project's meteorological mast campaign and work on site optimisation.

MEM head of project origination Kyle Katoski said: “By acting as an extension of the project sponsor’s team on both schemes, we’re confident of delivering bankable, investment grade projects.” 

