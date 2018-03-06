Microsoft goes green in India

Microsoft Corp has completed its first renewable energy deal in India to supply new offices in Bangalore.

Atria Power will supply electricity from a solar plant in the state of Karnataka to meet 80% of the needs of the Microsoft facility.

01 Mar 2018 The deal is part of a Karnataka state government programme to encourage investments in local solar generation.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari said: “Investing in local solar energy to help power our new Bangalore office building is good for Microsoft, good for India and good for the environment.”

Last week, Microsoft signed its first clean power deal in Asia to source electricity from 60MW of rooftop solar projects in Singapore developed by Sunseap Group.

Microsoft has set a goal for at least 50% of its energy usage worldwide to be covered by renewables by the end of 2018.

