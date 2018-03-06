Vestas debuts V120 newbie

Vestas has installed a prototype V120-2.0MW turbine optimised to 2.2MW for low and ultra-low wind conditions and has launched an upgraded 2.2MW machine for medium to low wind conditions with high turbulence.

The Danish manufacturer said the prototype is operating at the Lem Kjaer wind park in Western Jutland, Denmark, and has produced its first kilowatt-hour of electricity.

The Lem Kjaer machine will be converted into a V120-2.2MW prototype in the fourth quarter of 2018, when reinforced blades and a stronger gearbox will be installed, Vestas said.

The 2.2MW platform is viewed by Vestas as a good fit for the North American market, where there are low to medium wind conditions with high turbulence.

Vestas chief technology officer Anders Vedel said: “With the successful V120-2.0MW prototype installation and introduction of the upgraded V120-2.2 MW turbine, Vestas once again demonstrates its ability to meet customer requirements by lowering cost of energy and reducing time to market for new products.”

Image: Vestas