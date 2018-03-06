Digital Danes on call offshore

Danish IT company Systematic is providing a digital communications system for the offshore wind market that aims to improve employee safety and improve logistics.

The Site system establishes a link between onshore bases and vessels and personnel at sea in areas where there is usually no access to normal networks, such as wifi and 3G.

It tracks people, vessels and assets at all times and allows coordination of planned and unplanned tasks, said Systematic Group senior vice president Flemming Bent Thomsen.

“With Site, we provide a digital platform that creates an effective overview of everything that’s going on, and establishes reliable communication between marine coordinators on land and the vessels and personnel operating offshore on and around the wind turbines,” he said.

Systematic has already signed a deal with Vattenfall for using Site at the Swedish company's on- and offshore wind farms.

