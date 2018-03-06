Ethiopia plots wind future

Ethiopia and Denmark have published a blueprint outlining the best ways to expand wind power capacity in the African country.

The Wind Project Development Roadmap offers guidelines to boost wind capacity in Ethiopia based on the experiences of international experts.

25 Jul 2014 It covers a range of themes and sectors and matches new rules on public-private partnerships in the country with best international practice.

The roadmap outlines how to split tasks and responsibilities related to planning, development and operation of projects, which is important to reduce risks and investment costs, the Danish Energy Agency said.

“Creating clear and strong political and regulatory framework for wind energy in Ethiopia should be an essential pre-condition to enable attractive bid prices for the planned tenders for large-scale wind project for independent power producers going forward,” it said.

Currently Ethiopia has wind farms totalling around 324MW operating, but has plans to add almost 1GW more under the country's Growth and Transformation Plan.

The report is a part of the Danish-Ethiopian cooperation on developing wind energy potential in the African country through the Accelerated Wind Power Generation in Ethiopia programme.

Image: Vergnet turbines at Ashegoda wind farm in Ethiopia (DNV GL)