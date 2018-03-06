Berlin opens 670MW onshore sale

The German grid regulator BNetzA has launched the second onshore wind auction of 2018, setting a maximum bid price of €63 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The 670MW on offer is less than the 700MW originally planned, as some 89MW of pilot turbines were installed last year.

02 Feb 2018 Under German renewable energy rules, the 89MW needs to be deducted from the next three tenders.

The deadline for bidding in the new auction is 2 May, extended by one day as 1 May is a public holiday in Germany.

The auction is also the second under amended rules. These inclcude scrapping privileges allowing community developers a 54-month implementation period – two years longer than the 30-months for commercial developers.

Under the new rules, all bidders must also hold a permit under Germany’s Pollution Control Act and need to have been registered with BNetzA by 11 April.

In the first onshore sale this year, BNetzA awarded 709MW to 83 projects at an average price of €47.30/MWh.

Nineteen of the 83 successful bids were community wind farms.

Image: Pixabay