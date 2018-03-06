Siemens Gamesa boosts US wind

Siemens Gamesa will start work this month on the repowering of Leeward Renewable Energy's Mendota Hills wind farm in Illinois.

The work will involve the supply of 29 Siemens Gamesa 2.6-126 turbines, replacing 63 of the manufacturer's G52 800kW machines that have been operating since 2003.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa Polish service

06 Mar 2018

Siemens Gamesa wins big in US

31 Oct 2017 Capacity will increase to 76MW from around 50MW as a result of the work.

The repowering is expected to generate 115 full-time jobs during construction, which is scheduled for completion in December.

Siemens Gamesa will also provide operations and maintenance for the repowered project.

Leeward chief executive Greg Wolf said: “This repowering elevates a premier site that will benefit our customers and Lee County. We are pleased to join forces with Siemens Gamesa on the first of what we hope to be many such initiatives.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa