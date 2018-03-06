Fugro maps German path for TenneT

Fugro is set to start geotechical site characterisation work for TenneT on a section of the 140km Westkustenleitung grid link in Germany that will bring wind power from the west to the south of the country.

The job covers a 38-km section from Husum to Niebull in north Germany.

It is the second contract Fugro has carried out for TenneT on the Westkustenleitung project, having previously investigated a 46-km section from Heide to Husum.

Fugro business development manager Roberto Quaas said: “Providing TenneT with a single point of contact, our team liaises with landowners, manages logistics and delivers site investigation services, combining drilling and sampling, CPT, dynamic probing and laboratory testing to deliver accurate analysis of ground characteristics.

“We are very pleased to have been selected again for this project and appreciate the opportunity to continue our close and valued relationship with TenneT.”

Image: Fugro