Diamond deal for Enel in Kansas

Enel Green Power North America is to sell 100MW of electricity from the 300MW Diamond Vista wind farm in Kansas to US manufacturer Kohler Co.

Construction of the project is currently underway, with commercial operations expected by the end of 2018.

20 Feb 2018 Kohler will sell its share to the wholesale electricity market. The company will also receive renewable energy credits equaling its total annual electricity needs for 85 manufacturing facilities, offices and warehouses in the US and Canada.

Kohler Co director of sustainability Rob Zimmerman said: “This project is one component of a comprehensive strategy Kohler has created to achieve its overall goal of being 'net zero' in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.”

