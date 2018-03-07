Triton attracts local heroes

More than 100 Lincolnshire companies have been logged with the supplier database for Innogy's 860MW Triton Knoll wind farm, which is located off the coast of the English county.

The interest follows the project's first 'meet the buyer' event held at Boston College at the end of January and which focussed on the delivery of the onshore electrical systems.

More supplier events are planned, with the dates and venues yet to be confirmed.

Triton Knoll project director Julian Garnsey said: “This was an excellent first event which clearly demonstrates the willingness of both Triton Knoll and our key suppliers to put local suppliers at the forefront of opportunities with the project.

“It was a very well organised event by the Lincolnshire Growth Hub, and we were really encouraged by the level of interest from the local supply chain and the level of enthusiasm and interest from them to engage with the project.”

