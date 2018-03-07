Engie shines for Suez in France

Engie is partnering with Suez to develop up to 1GW of solar capacity at the latter's recycling and recovery waste storage facilities in France.

The first project, which will come online later this year, is a 12MW photovoltaic plant at the Drambon waste storage facility in the Cote-d'Or region in the east of the country.

Suez has about 100 sites, which also produce biogas that is recovered, across mainland France.

Engie will design, build and operate the solar plants.

