Public eyes on EA2 and EA1 North

ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) is to hold six public meetings in March to update local people on plans for the up to 900MW East Anglia 2 and 800MW EA1 North offshore wind farms, which are planned to be located off the east coast of England.

Two events will be held on 17 March. One will run from 10am until 1pm at Lowestoft Victoria Hall, followed by the second at Stella Peskett Hall in Southwold between 3pm and 6pm.

Two more meetings will take place on 24 March at Thorpness Country Club from 10am until 1pm and at Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall at 3pm-6pm.

Orford Town Hall will host the final event on 25 March between 10am and 1pm.

SPR held similar events in October and November last year.

The company will continue with offshore geophysical work and start onshore surveys in the spring for both wind farms.

A planning application for EA2 is expected to be submitted in 2019 and for EA2 North in 2020.

