Acciona makes Chilean power play

Acciona Energia is to supply renewable energy to the National Mining Company of Chile (ENAMI) from April under a long-term power purchase agreement.

The deal will cover all of ENAMI's electricity needs at its plants in the regions of Antofagasta, Atacama and Coquimbo.

It also covers supplies to the modernised Fundición Hernán Videla Lira foundry located in Paipote starting in 2022.

Acciona will build a new solar plant in the north of the South American country to guarantee the supplies.

The company already operates the 246MW El Romero photovoltaic plant in the Atacama Desert and the 45MW Punta Palmeras wind farm in Coquimbo.

It is also currently building the 183MW San Gabriel wind farm in Araucania.

Acciona Energia South America chief executive Ignacio Escobar said: “Helping the National Mining Company of Chile to achieve 100% renewable consumption gives us great satisfaction, due to the importance of the client, the sector it operates in, and because it strengthens our position in the corporate PPA market in the country.”

