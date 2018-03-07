GE unveils battery charge

GE has launched a new energy storage platform to help increase renewable power supplies, provide grid stabilisation and peak demand management.

The GE Reservoir will initially comprise 1.2MW storage units, although the company aims to increase the size to 20MW in the future.

The system has also been designed to allow for multiple installation and cabling options, GE said.

GE Power strategic technology officer Eric Gebhardt said: “GE’s Reservoir platform ... can fit into most any setting, from centralised grid systems to the most remote villages and communities.”

