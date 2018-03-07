Articles Filter

GE unveils battery charge

New Reservoir system will initially comprise 1.2MW storage units

GE unveils battery charge image 07/03/2018

GE has launched a new energy storage platform to help increase renewable power supplies, provide grid stabilisation and peak demand management.

The GE Reservoir will initially comprise 1.2MW storage units, although the company aims to increase the size to 20MW in the future. 

It integrates GE’s Battery Blade design with other technologies from across the company’s portfolio, including the digital Predix and Edge controls.

The system has also been designed to allow for multiple installation and cabling options, GE said.

GE Power strategic technology officer Eric Gebhardt said: “GE’s Reservoir platform ... can fit into most any setting, from centralised grid systems to the most remote villages and communities.”

