Alaskan adventure for ABB

Microgrids to help boost wind power suppliers in two remote villages

Alaskan adventure for ABB image 07/03/2018

ABB is to provide microgrids to the Alaskan communities of Deering and Buckland to boost supplies of electricity generated by wind power.

The technology includes the ABB Ability Microgrid Plus automation system and PowerStore storage technology.

The villages are north of the Arctic Circle and the increased use of renewables aims to reduce the cost and environmental impact of using diesel fuel.

The local utility NANA Regional Corp has set a goal to reduce reliance on imported diesel by up to 75% by 2030.

ABB Grid Automation business head Massimo Danieli said: “The deployment of these innovative microgrid solutions will enhance the integration of renewable energy and enable a stronger, smarter and greener grid in these remote parts of Alaska.” 

NANA president and chief executive Wayne Qaniqsiruaq Westlake said: “Our investment in this advanced microgrid technology from ABB will enable us to maximise the contribution of clean renewable energy and reduce the use of costly diesel fuel for powering our villages and projects.” 

Image: Alaskan village of Buckland (NANA Archives)

