Merkur relishes magic moment

DEME jack-up Seafox 5 has installed the first GE turbine at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project, which is located some 45km north of the island of Borkum, will consist of 66 Haliade 150-6MW machines.

In January, SHL’s heavy lift crane Oleg Strashnov installed the topside for the offshore substation, with the jacket foundation having been installed in October.

Transmission system operator TenneT is expected to connect Merkur to the Dolwin gamma grid hub in August 2018.

Image: Merkur Offshore