Riffgrund 2 plants first root

Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent has installed the first monopile foundation at the 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind offshore farm in the German North Sea.

Steelwind Nordenham has fabricated 36 monopiles for the project, which will also feature 20 suction bucket jacket foundations.

06 Mar 2018

Riffgrund 2 crosses start line

05 Mar 2018 Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore is fabricating jackets, with Harland and Wolff manufacturing the suction buckets for the foundations.

GeoSea vessel Innovation will tackle installation of the suction bucket jackets in the spring.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines.

The wind farm, which is located some 40km northwest of the island of Borkum, is expected to be fully commissioned in 2019.

The project is co-owned by Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Image: Jan De Nul