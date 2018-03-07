Redwood 4 blooms in California
8minutenergy brings fourth 26MW phase of 100MW solar cluster online
8minutenergy Renewables has started commercial operations at the 26MW Redwood 4 solar farm in California.
Redwood 4 is located in Kern County and will supply electricity to Pacific Gas and Electric Company's Solar Choice Program.
The program offers customers the opportunity to source solar energy without having to install panels.
Swinerton Renewable Energy was engineering, procurement and construction contractor for Redwood 4.
REC Group supplied the panels, with NexTracker providing trackers.
The project is the fourth and final addition to the 100MW Redwood solar cluster.
8minutenergy founder and chief executive Martin Hermann said: “We are proud to celebrate the completion of Redwood 4, and to help deliver clean energy options to PG&E’s customers.”
Image: 8minutenergy