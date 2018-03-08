Brockaghboy joy for Greencoat

Greencoat UK Wind has acquired the 47.5MW Brockaghboy wind farm in Northern Ireland from Italian company ERG Power generation.

The County Derry wind farm entered commercial operations last month and changes hands for around £163 million.

Nordex N90/2500 turbines feature at Brockaghboy which is located 30 miles east of Derry. It will received 0.9 ROCs per megawatt-hour. Forecast net load factor is 40.5%.

The acquisition was funded by Greencoat UK Wind’s £100 million revolving credit facility plus an increase of £50 million in the company’s term debt facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and reinvestment £13 million of portfolio cash.

