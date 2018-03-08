Eolus nails 330MW Norway deal

Eolus will sell all the electricity generated by the 330MW Oyfjellet wind farm to Alcoa Norway when the project comes online in 2021.

The 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) will cover supplies to Alcoa's aluminium production plant near Mosjoen.

Eolus said the PPA means construction of the wind farm can start this year.

Oyfjellet is expected to produce 1.2 terrawatt-hours of electricity a year and will qualify for electricity certificates in the common Norwegian and Swedish system.

Eolus chief executive Per Witalisson said: “Oyfjellet is a prime location for wind power and we are very happy to be able to construct the 330MW wind farm and offer it to investors with this PPA signed with Alcoa.”

Image: Pixabay