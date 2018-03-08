Articles Filter

Russia reveals 830MW wind sale

Two-stage tender aims to deliver capacity between 2019 and 2023

Russia is to auction almost 830MW of wind power capacity this year for delivery between 2019 and 2023, according to the Russian Association of Wind Power Industry (RAWI).

The tender will be carried out in two stages. The first phase will run from 29 May to the 4 June, with the second from 5 to 9 June, RAWI said.

It added that 100MW is expected to be delivered in 2019, with 229.94MW coming online in 2021.

A further 500MW should be up and running by 2023.

Image: Pixabay

