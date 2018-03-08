All ears on Scots Crown reform

Crown Estate Scotland is seeking feedback on a proposed new scheme to allow communities and local councils the chance to manage areas of foreshore, seabed and rural estates.

Under the scheme, local authorities, development trusts and other bodies across Scotland will be able to apply to manage assets to help deliver projects that boost local economies or the environment.

07 Nov 2017 Crown Estate Scotland chair Amanda Bryan said the Asset Management Pilot Scheme is an “exciting development which will empower communities and give them a real say over how what happens in their local area”.

She said: “We’ve already spoken to a wide range of people and organisations across Scotland and are now seeking feedback on our draft scheme to ensure the ‘nuts and bolts’ are right so we can make this a success for everyone involved.”

Interested parties have until 16 April to comment on the proposals. The final scheme is expected to be launched in June.

Image: Crown Estate Scotland