Green Marine on Atlantis duty

Orkney services outfit Green Marine has been hired by Atlantis Resources to remove a tidal turbine foundation and related components from the European Marine Energy Centre in Scotland.

Retrieval of around 1200 tonnes of ballast blocks from the Falls of Warness site will kick off by the end of the month with completion due within four weeks.

Removal of the 225-tonne gravity-based foundation from the Orkney site will follow at a later stage.

Green Marine is deploying its GM700 heavy lift gantry barge and support vessels Green Isle, Green Chief and Green Quest for the work.

Atlantis deployed its AR1000 tidal turbine at Berth 6 of the Fall of Warness test site in summer 2011.

Image: AR1000 tidal turbine (Atlantis)