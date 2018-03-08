Articles Filter

EU finance plan 'benefits wind'

WindEurope says proposals could take capital away from conventional power

EU finance plan 'benefits wind' image 08/03/2018

European Commission plans to help finance sustainable growth could help re-direct capital from conventional power plants to wind energy, according to WindEurope.

The draft legislation published today aims to create a checklist of green investments and financing activities that would be used by regulators to encourage banks to fund projects, WindEurope said.

Related Stories

EU securities and insurance rules will also be revised so that sales advice on financial products takes into account the sustainability preferences of a client, it said.

Asset managers and institutional investors would have to disclose how they include sustainability in strategies and decision-making, WindEurope added.

WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson (pictured) said: “Investing in conventional power assets will also become more expensive due to the additional climate risk. 

“This should help attract new investors and unlock new funds to invest in wind energy projects.”

Image: WindEurope

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.