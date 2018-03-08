'New dawn' for S Africa RE

South African public utility Eskom will sign 27 outstanding power purchase agreements (PPAs) with renewables projects totalling 2.3GW on 13 March in the African country.

The projects – a mix of wind, solar PV and concentrated solar – were successful bidders as far back as 2015 in the country's Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme (REIPPP), but have been held up over delays in signing the PPAs.

South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) said the signings would “revitalise long term investor confidence both local and international, investment and more specifically job creation and retention in this market”.

It said: “Government is sending out a signal that we have indeed reached a new dawn with the leadership changes under President (Cyril) Ramaphosa.”

SAPVIA added that it plans to engage with Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and the Department of Energy in the coming months on ways to advance renewables in South Africa.

Image: Hopefield wind farm in South Africa (Mott Macdonald)