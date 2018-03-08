ERSG builds EA1 team

Energy industry recruiter ERSG have been chosen by ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to provide quality and inspection services for the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

ERSG said the scope covers fabrication management and supervision and quality supervision for on-site staff through to the offshore works.

ERSG divisional director Nigel Wilson said: “ERSG are incredibly proud to support ScottishPower Renewables and EA1 for the delivery of quality and inspection professionals.”

The company previously worked with SPR owner Iberdrola on the 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Image: SPR

