Renewables drive GM in Michigan

General Motors is powering its operations in Flint, Michigan, with clean energy from Consumer Energy's 44MW Cross Winds 2 wind farm.

Electricity from the project located in Tuscola County is being supplied to GM's metal center and engine operations in Flint.

Related Stories Cross Winds 2 blows in Michigan

04 Jan 2018

Starwood fills GM tank

19 Sep 2017 The wind farm has been operational since January and is also supplying electricity to technology infrastructure company Switch's data center in Grand Rapids.

General Motors vice president of sustainable workplaces Dane Parker said: “The Consumers Energy program will help General Motors meet its commitment to source 100% renewable energy at all global operations by 2050, while reducing emissions in our Michigan communities and making the grid greener.”

Consumers Energy senior vice president of operations Garrick Rochow said: “We look forward to providing clean energy that will power Switch, General Motors and other large businesses that choose Michigan to locate and grow.”

Cross Winds 2 comprises 19 turbines and is an addition to the 111MW first phase. A 76MW third stage is planned to come online in 2020.

Image: Pixabay