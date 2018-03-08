Crown signals Thanet 2 blessing

Articles Filter

08/03/2018

The UK Crown Estate is to approve a lease for Vattenfall’s up to 34-turbine Thanet 2 wind farm off the south east coast of England.

The seabed landlord “intends to grant rights” for a “300MW extension” to the original 300MW project operational since 2010 and issued a so-called three-month notice.

Vattenfall’s application for the project “satisfied the application criteria and the project evaluation criteria”, Crown Estate said.

The Swedish developer is expected to seek planning consent for the project from UK authorities shortly.

Project manager Helen Jameson said the project "will be good for UK consumers" and for the local economy of Kent.

"We will continue to work with the Crown Estate and other stakeholders to develop the best possible project.”

Image: Vattenfall

