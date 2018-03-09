Hawaii starts 300MW RE hunt

Hawaii has opened a call for renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 300MW, which could also include storage.

The Hawaiian Electric Companies, subsidiaries of Hawaiian Electric Industries, are looking for grid-scale projects totalling 220MW on the island of O'ahu, 60MW on Maui and 20MW on Hawai'i Island.

Interested parties have until 30 April to submit proposals, with project selection and contract negotiations expected in September.

The request for proposal is the first of a two stage process to add renewables projects in the Hawaiian islands by 2022 so that developers can take advantage of federal investment tax credits before they expire.

Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of business development and strategic planning Shelee Kimura said: “We've heard from many people over the years interested in bringing their expertise to Hawaii, so now is the time to bring us the plans for providing clean, reliable energy and reducing our customers' costs.”

Image: Pixabay