Engie seals French storage stake

Engie has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in French energy storage technology and microgrid company Electro Power Systems (EPS).

The conclusion of the deal gives Engie 51% of EPS's share capital and voting rights in the company.

Engie paid €9.5 per share for the stake.

The companies said they aim to grow the business on a global scale, particularly the provision of decentralised energy systems.

Image: Engie