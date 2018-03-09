Bokalift 1 preps for EA1

Van Oord is set to begin installation work at ScottishPower Renewables' 714MW East Anglia offshore wind farm using the newly converted Boskalis crane vessel Bokalift 1.

The vessel's debut gig assisting foundation installation at the project, which is located off the coast of Suffolk in England, was first reported in the subscriber only newsletter reNEWS in January.

The vessel will return to the port for a first cargo of jackets later in the month, it is understood.

Bokalift will be joined in the summer by the previously-contracted Seajacks jack-up Scylla, which will tackle jackets following completion of its current commitment at Orsted’s 659MW Walney 3 project in the Irish Sea.

The 216-metre Bokalift 1, formerly a semi-submersible transport ship named 'Finesse', was converted by Keppel Shipyards in Singapore.

EA1 will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, which will be installed by A2Sea jack-up Sea Challenger in the summer 2019. The project is due online in 2020.

Image: Rene Schotanus/Boskalis