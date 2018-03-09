ESB salutes onshore growth

Irish utility ESB added 95MW of new onshore wind capacity last year to bring its operational portfolio on the island of Ireland to around 740MW, according to annual results.

The semi state-owned company brought the Moneypoint and Cappawhite wind farms in Clare and Tipperary, and the Crockdun and Eglish projects in Tyrone and Derry into commercial operation during 2017, it said.

Related Stories ESB engineers local support

11 Jan 2018

ESB hunts power partners

03 Jan 2018 ESB also said its 35MW Castlepook site in Cork is in the final stages of commissioning with a further 173MW in construction at the Grousemount wind farm in Kerry and the Oweninny project in Mayo. The latter project is being developed in partnership with Bord na Mona.

The 2017 results also say the utility is examining further renewables opportunities in offshore wind and solar.

Overall, the company made a €32m loss after exception charges, interest and tax. It spent €867m as part of a capital investment programme, a large portion of which is in renewables.

ESB executive director Pat Fenlon said the result was a “satisfactory performance in challenging market conditions”.

“ESB’s solid underlying financial position ensures it is well placed to lead the transition to reliable, affordable low carbon energy for Ireland,” added chief executive Pat O’Doherty.

Image: Moneypoint wind farm (ESB)