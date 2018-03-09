Articles Filter

'Sale planned' for 400MW Bard

Ocean Breeze Energy wind farm valued at over €1bn, says news reports

'Sale planned' for 400MW Bard image 09/03/2018

UniCredit subsidiary Ocean Breeze Energy is planning to sell the 400MW Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in the German North Sea for over €1bn, according to a news report.

A Bloomberg news report cited two unnamed sources for the story, adding that UniCredit has declined to comment. 

JPMorgan Chase & Co is advising on the prospective sale, the report said.

Bard Offshore 1 has been operational since 2013 and features 80 Bard 5MW turbines.

It was the most productive offshore wind farm in Germany in 2017, generating about 1.49 terrawatt-hours of electricity, according to Ocean Breeze.

Image: Bard Offshore 1 (Ocean Breeze Energy)

