'Sale planned' for 400MW Bard

UniCredit subsidiary Ocean Breeze Energy is planning to sell the 400MW Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in the German North Sea for over €1bn, according to a news report.

A Bloomberg news report cited two unnamed sources for the story, adding that UniCredit has declined to comment.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is advising on the prospective sale, the report said.

Bard Offshore 1 has been operational since 2013 and features 80 Bard 5MW turbines.

It was the most productive offshore wind farm in Germany in 2017, generating about 1.49 terrawatt-hours of electricity, according to Ocean Breeze.

Image: Bard Offshore 1 (Ocean Breeze Energy)