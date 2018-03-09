ORPC hires Quebec head

US developer Ocean Renewable Power Company (ORPC) has appointed Alexandre Paris as chief executive of its Québec subsidiary Énergies Marines Renouvelables Québécoises (Emarq).

Paris was previously senior manager for growth and innovation at Hydro-Québec’s research institute, IREQ.

“Backed by ORPC technology and know-how, Emarq’s mission is to become the preferred supplier of sustainable energy solutions involving marine renewable energy power systems in Canada,” the Maine company said.

Emarq is also seeking a project manager to oversee its planned projects in Québec.

ORPC has meanwhile hired Ben Winn has mechanical engineer at its headquarters in Portland and the company is anticipating bringing another engineer on board soon.

Image: Alexandre Paris (ORPC)