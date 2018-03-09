Sungrow charged for Japan battery
30MWh storage system to be combined with solar plant in Hokkaido
Sungrow is to supply a turnkey energy storage system to an unnamed Japanese developer for connection to a solar plant in Hokkaido.
The 30 megawatt-hour project will consist of 23 containers housing inverters, NCM lithium batteries and an energy management system.
A joint venture of Sungrow and Samsung SDI will supply the batteries.
The storage system will allow the solar farm to deliver electricity 24 hours a day, Sungrow said.
Image: Pixabay