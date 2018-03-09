Sungrow charged for Japan battery

Sungrow is to supply a turnkey energy storage system to an unnamed Japanese developer for connection to a solar plant in Hokkaido.

The 30 megawatt-hour project will consist of 23 containers housing inverters, NCM lithium batteries and an energy management system.

A joint venture of Sungrow and Samsung SDI will supply the batteries.

The storage system will allow the solar farm to deliver electricity 24 hours a day, Sungrow said.

