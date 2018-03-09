Riffgrund 2 takes flight
Heli Service starts helicopter crew transfers to and from 450MW project
Heli Service has started helicopter crew transfers to and from Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
Orsted chose Heli Service to transport passengers, luggage and cargo by helicopter during the construction phase of the project following a tender process in 2017.
The first flight departed earlier this week from Emden to Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au Vent.
The vessel is currently installing monopiles and transition pieces at the construction site some 54km off the German coast.
A spokeswoman for Heli Service said the 12-seater AW-139 helicopter carried Orsted and Jan De Nul employees.
Image: Heli Service