Riffgrund 2 takes flight

Heli Service has started helicopter crew transfers to and from Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Orsted chose Heli Service to transport passengers, luggage and cargo by helicopter during the construction phase of the project following a tender process in 2017.

The first flight departed earlier this week from Emden to Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au Vent.

The vessel is currently installing monopiles and transition pieces at the construction site some 54km off the German coast.

A spokeswoman for Heli Service said the 12-seater AW-139 helicopter carried Orsted and Jan De Nul employees.

Image: Heli Service