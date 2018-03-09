Wave Hub wants wind measures

Wave Hub is seeking companies to conduct wind measurement and analysis at its test site off the coast of Cornwall in England.

The tender calls for 12 consecutive months of data and assessment, which will be used together with oceanographic analysis to inform designs for offshore floating wind, Wave Hub said.

Interested parties have until midday local time on 13 April to respond.

The contract is scheduled to be awarded on 2 May and start on 4 May, Wave Hub said.

Image: Pexels