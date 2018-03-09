Public eyes on Western Isles link 

The networks division of SSE will hold two public meetings next week in Stornoway to discuss proposals for a transmission link between the UK mainland and the Western Isles.

Two separate events will be held at the Cabarfeidh Hotel on 12 March to enable stakeholders to engage with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) on the proposal.

09 Feb 2018 SSEN is considering a HVDC subsea connection between Arnish on Lewis and Dundonnell on the Scottish mainland to connect possible new renewables developments on the Western Isles.

The company said it is currently analysing the economics of the proposal based on a range of generation profiles to identify a ‘tipping point’ that would justify investment.

More information will be provided in a submission to the UK energy regulator Ofgem in the summer. The company also expects to submit a full planning application to Marine Scotland in June.

SSEN has been considering a Western Isles link for some time but new impetus has followed the UK government’s decision to allow remote island wind projects to compete for Contracts for Difference in spring 2019.

“This has opened up the potential for significant volumes of new renewable generation looking to connect in the Western Isles, both at transmission and distribution level,” the company said.

Any link would be dependent on developer commitments related to the successful award of CfDs, it added.

Western Isles link project manager Daryn Lucas said: “We look forward to engaging with local stakeholders at these two events to gain valuable feedback as we progress proposed transmission reinforcement plans on the Western Isles.”

