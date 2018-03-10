Articles Filter

Dutch bidders date with destiny

Hollandse Kust Zuid zero-subsidy winners to be named 19 March

Dutch officials will announce the winner of development rights at the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind zone on 19 March.

Enterprise agency RVO said the decision would be revealed after 17.30 local time. Bids were submitted last year with the tender round closing on 21 December.

Companies confirming participation included EnBW, Shell, Statoil and Vattenfall.

Bids were submitted on a subsidy-free basis with officials judging submissions on a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

The winner will be given a 30-year concession.

Image: the operational Amalia wind farm off the Netherlands (Eneco)

