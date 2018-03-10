Dutch bidders date with destiny

Dutch officials will announce the winner of development rights at the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind zone on 19 March.

Enterprise agency RVO said the decision would be revealed after 17.30 local time. Bids were submitted last year with the tender round closing on 21 December.

Bids were submitted on a subsidy-free basis with officials judging submissions on a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

The winner will be given a 30-year concession.

Image: the operational Amalia wind farm off the Netherlands (Eneco)